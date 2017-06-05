Identity of Canada's two newest astro...

Identity of Canada's two newest astronauts to be known within three...

16 hrs ago

The identity of Canada's two newest astronauts will be announced within the next three to four weeks, the Canadian Space Agency said Wednesday. But the pair, who will be joining Jeremy Hansen and David Saint-Jacques, won't have much time to celebrate as they will begin two years of basic training in Houston in August alongside the latest batch of 12 American astronauts.

