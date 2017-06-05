Identity of Canada's two newest astronauts to be known within three...
The identity of Canada's two newest astronauts will be announced within the next three to four weeks, the Canadian Space Agency said Wednesday. But the pair, who will be joining Jeremy Hansen and David Saint-Jacques, won't have much time to celebrate as they will begin two years of basic training in Houston in August alongside the latest batch of 12 American astronauts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|9 min
|Global warming is...
|72,392
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|31 min
|CodeTalker
|24
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|32 min
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|4
|Some states review election systems for signs o...
|1 hr
|BHM5267
|4
|Up to 50% discount-SothinkMedia Father’s Day Pr...
|5 hr
|albertsmithss
|1
|Universities struggle with falling invention ro... (Nov '12)
|11 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|13 hr
|Laura Scurt
|727
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC