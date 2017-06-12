I-37 exit shut down for fatal accident

I-37 exit shut down for fatal accident

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

We're told that a pickup truck somehow fell off of the freeway near Rand Morgan Rd., and landed on the access road below. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr Subduction Zone 73,553
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 4 hr VetnorsGate 14,234
News City leaders hope project will spur high-rise d... 9 hr Elise R Gingerich 1
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... 9 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News Samsung Galaxy J7 Max first impressions: Big sc... Fri Deeg 2
News Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canad... Fri Cusps 1
News Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre... Fri LOL 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,835,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC