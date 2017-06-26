Hole in the wall' proving cash is still king on 50th birthday
The cash machine celebrates its 50th birthday today - with the "hole in the wall" remaining a popular way for people to manage their day-to-day money half a century after it first appeared on the UK's streets. The world's first ATM was unveiled by Barclays at its Enfield branch in north London on June 27 1967.
