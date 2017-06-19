Here's when robots will start beating humans at every task
Don't expect to see a human behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler by 2027. Or a set of human hands performing a delicate surgery by 2053.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|5 min
|Science
|74,006
|System is low on virtual memory.
|6 hr
|tonycool43
|2
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|10 hr
|Sergio Fred
|730
|300W IJOY Maxo Zenith Kits, High Power Vape, Ni...
|11 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|2 Latest Captain PD 1865 Kits from IJOY
|11 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|Sun
|VetnorsGate
|14,244
|Voopoo Drag Resin Version Coming, Same Performa...
|Sun
|luckyluckyluke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC