Here's when robots will start beating...

Here's when robots will start beating humans at every task

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Don't expect to see a human behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler by 2027. Or a set of human hands performing a delicate surgery by 2053.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 5 min Science 74,006
System is low on virtual memory. 6 hr tonycool43 2
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 10 hr Sergio Fred 730
300W IJOY Maxo Zenith Kits, High Power Vape, Ni... 11 hr luckyluckyluke 1
2 Latest Captain PD 1865 Kits from IJOY 11 hr luckyluckyluke 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) Sun VetnorsGate 14,244
Voopoo Drag Resin Version Coming, Same Performa... Sun luckyluckyluke 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,712 • Total comments across all topics: 281,896,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC