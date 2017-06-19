Hackers launch cyber attack on Parlia...

Hackers launch cyber attack on Parliament in bid to access email accounts

Hackers have launched a cyber attack on Parliament in a bid to break into the email accounts of MPs, peers and their staff. Users of the Westminster system have been unable to access their accounts remotely due to defensive measures put in place by parliamentary authorities to deal with the hack.

