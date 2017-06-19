Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop gets called ou...

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop gets called out by NASA over healing stickers

NASA just called out Goop, the movie star's lifestyle brand, over wearable healing stickers that it promoted on its website. In a post on Thursday, Goop said that the stickers, which are sold by a group called Body Vibes, are "made with the same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits so they can monitor an astronaut's vitals during wear."

