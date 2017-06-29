GOP operative hunted Clinton's 30,000...

GOP operative hunted Clinton's 30,000 emails via Russian...

Peter Smith, a Republican opposition researcher who implied he was working with former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, sought access to emails stolen-likely by Russian hackers-from Hillary Clinton's private email before the 2016 election, the Wall Street Journal reports . Smith told his inner circle and potential recruits he was "talking to Michael Flynn about the his attempts to obtain those emails, computer-security expert Eric York told the Journal .

