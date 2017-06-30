Global cyberattack seems intent on ha...

Global cyberattack seems intent on havoc, not extortion

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

A cyberattack that caused indiscriminate economic damage around the world was apparently designed to create maximum havoc in Russia's neighbor and adversary Ukraine, security researchers said. While the rogue software used in the attack was configured as extortionate "ransomware," that may have just been a ruse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASA: No, we don't have child slave colonies on... 19 min Scarbelly Bob 2
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 27 min john 75,817
News Christian Bernal arrested by US Marshals 49 min Jenn 20
News NASA tries to kickstart memes with a photo of J... 3 hr Suezanne 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 4 hr 0smius 14,332
News PowWow Energy Releases Automated Water Records ... 9 hr William Gannon 1
News Microsoft issues more security patches for oldera 16 hr Cameon233 2
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,863 • Total comments across all topics: 282,141,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC