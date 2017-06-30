Global cyberattack seems intent on havoc, not extortion
A cyberattack that caused indiscriminate economic damage around the world was apparently designed to create maximum havoc in Russia's neighbor and adversary Ukraine, security researchers said. While the rogue software used in the attack was configured as extortionate "ransomware," that may have just been a ruse.
