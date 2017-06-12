Future of Pot Industry: Robotic Security

Future of Pot Industry: Robotic Security

2 hrs ago

The Sharp INTELLOS Automated Unmanned Ground Vehicle is set to roll out to marijuana farms in Southern California in 2017. The new security guard doesn't need sleep.

Chicago, IL

