Fox wants to be the next big player in gaming

Rupert Murdoch's media empire is also a major player in Hollywood -- and now Fox wants to become a force in the multi-billion-dollar gaming industry, too. FoxNext, a video game unit set up by 21st Century Fox earlier this year, said Wednesday it was buying Aftershock, a creator of mobile games that is working on a series tied to James Cameron's blockbuster "Avatar" and its upcoming sequels.

Chicago, IL

