Fox wants to be the next big player in gaming
Rupert Murdoch's media empire is also a major player in Hollywood -- and now Fox wants to become a force in the multi-billion-dollar gaming industry, too. FoxNext, a video game unit set up by 21st Century Fox earlier this year, said Wednesday it was buying Aftershock, a creator of mobile games that is working on a series tied to James Cameron's blockbuster "Avatar" and its upcoming sequels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|1 min
|okimar
|10
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|13 min
|IB DaMann
|72,274
|8 Diy Seo Tips to Optimize Your Mobile Marketing
|1 hr
|jojay
|1
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|8 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Apple has updated the MacBook Air, but you stil...
|13 hr
|manBehindTheCurtain6
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|13 hr
|0smius
|14,182
|200-105 Dumps - CCNA Routing & Switching 200-10...
|14 hr
|Joon007
|2
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC