First Desktop Build2

First Desktop Build2

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Tom's Hardware

So this is going to be my first build. My main concern is that the components won't all fit inside the case or that some parts won't give sufficient clearance for others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tom's Hardware.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Password from inbox has lost 8 min gisewem 1
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 48 min IB DaMann 75,177
News Businesses urged to prepare for eclipse crowds 1 hr BELIEVER 3
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 11 hr SoE 14,315
How to recover deleted text messages and photos... (Oct '14) 12 hr Judyhfreeman 32
News Support umbilical cord blood banking (Apr '09) Mon tcb_tcb 7
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Sun Frankie 732
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,058 • Total comments across all topics: 282,058,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC