First Desktop Build2
So this is going to be my first build. My main concern is that the components won't all fit inside the case or that some parts won't give sufficient clearance for others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tom's Hardware.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Password from inbox has lost
|8 min
|gisewem
|1
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|48 min
|IB DaMann
|75,177
|Businesses urged to prepare for eclipse crowds
|1 hr
|BELIEVER
|3
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|11 hr
|SoE
|14,315
|How to recover deleted text messages and photos... (Oct '14)
|12 hr
|Judyhfreeman
|32
|Support umbilical cord blood banking (Apr '09)
|Mon
|tcb_tcb
|7
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sun
|Frankie
|732
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC