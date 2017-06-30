Facebook wants to help you find free ...

Facebook wants to help you find free wifi

Yesterday

The company is rolling out Find Wi-Fi to iPhone and Android devices around the world. This feature lets people search for places that have free or public internet based on their locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Chicago, IL

