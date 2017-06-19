Facebook is still fighting a $500 mil...

Facebook is still fighting a $500 million lawsuit over the fate of its virtual reality business

Facebook is still fighting a $500 million lawsuit that seeks to ban sales of its Oculus Rift virtual reality headset. Facebook was ordered by a jury in February to pay game maker ZeniMax damages for a violated NDA signed by Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey, copyright infringement, and multiple counts of false designation.

