Facebook is still fighting a $500 million lawsuit over the fate of its virtual reality business
Facebook is still fighting a $500 million lawsuit that seeks to ban sales of its Oculus Rift virtual reality headset. Facebook was ordered by a jury in February to pay game maker ZeniMax damages for a violated NDA signed by Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey, copyright infringement, and multiple counts of false designation.
