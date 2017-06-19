European Space Agency will launch tel...

European Space Agency will launch telescope able to discover twin Earths

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Oxford Times

A powerful planet-finding space telescope capable of discovering twin Earths is to be launched by the European Space Agency in 2026. Plato will search several hundreds of thousands of stars looking for rocky planets orbiting sun-like stars, including those that could be habitable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 min IB DaMann 74,559
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 8 hr SoE 14,279
Envii FITT, the First Vape Pod with Dual Fire M... 17 hr luckyluckyluke 1
Why Facebook always disable user's account. 20 hr Megan Jones 1
2V0-622 Braindumps | Actual Vmware 2V0-622 Exam... Wed itcertifications 1
Joyetech ProCore Remix, 4 in 1 Atomizer with Op... Tue luckyluckyluke 1
News Businesses urged to prepare for eclipse crowds Tue Bret 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,696 • Total comments across all topics: 281,949,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC