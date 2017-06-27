EU Fines Google a Record $2.72 Billion
The European Union's competition watchdog slapped a record 2.42 billion euro fine on internet giant Google on Tuesday for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service. European regulators said "Google has abused its market dominance as a search engine by giving an illegal advantage to another Google product, its comparison shopping service."
