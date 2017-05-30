Enormous Stratolaunch aircraft rolled out for first time
Billionaire Paul G. Allen's Stratolaunch, a massive aircraft designed to launch rockets into space from high altitude, has been rolled out of its hangar for the first time in preparation for testing. The Stratolaunch aircraft is enormous, with a wingspan totaling 385 feet , longer than the wingspan of any other aircraft and greater than the length of an American football field.
