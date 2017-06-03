Duffy the rough collie can't catch balls

Duffy the rough collie can't catch balls

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boing Boing

Pups On Swings is the best subreddit, devoted exclusively to images and videos of dogs on swings. View post on imgur.com Python is an excellent general-purpose programming language that many professionals consider a good first language for aspiring programmers to learn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 41 min Subduction Zone 71,673
News COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09) 9 hr Barry Jizzle 127
News Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu... 16 hr stupidform 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 20 hr Mary 724
News Prince Andrew opens new world-class research fa... Fri Daisy 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) Fri VetnorsGate 14,171
News Vector Injection is worth the drive to Acton Thu MoldyMasters 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,117 • Total comments across all topics: 281,497,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC