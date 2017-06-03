Duffy the rough collie can't catch balls
Pups On Swings is the best subreddit, devoted exclusively to images and videos of dogs on swings. View post on imgur.com Python is an excellent general-purpose programming language that many professionals consider a good first language for aspiring programmers to learn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|41 min
|Subduction Zone
|71,673
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|9 hr
|Barry Jizzle
|127
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|16 hr
|stupidform
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|20 hr
|Mary
|724
|Prince Andrew opens new world-class research fa...
|Fri
|Daisy
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|Fri
|VetnorsGate
|14,171
|Vector Injection is worth the drive to Acton
|Thu
|MoldyMasters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC