Dozens of accounts 'were compromised' in cyber attack on Parliament
The incident gave rise to blackmail fears after hackers tried to break in to the accounts of MPs, peers and their staff by searching for weak passwords. MPs and Lords were left unable to access their emails remotely as a result of measures taken to stave off the attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|replaytime
|74,899
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|6 hr
|Frankie
|733
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|9 hr
|positronium
|14,295
|Survey Says: Raspberry Pi Still Rules, But X86 ...
|18 hr
|Privacy Dude
|1
|Do we really need a Space Corps?
|Sat
|RamRay
|1
|'Transformers: The Last Knight' sets a new low ...
|Sat
|smile save yourse...
|1
|Envii FITT, the First Vape Pod with Dual Fire M...
|Jun 22
|luckyluckyluke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC