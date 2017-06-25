Dozens of accounts 'were compromised'...

Dozens of accounts 'were compromised' in cyber attack on Parliament

The incident gave rise to blackmail fears after hackers tried to break in to the accounts of MPs, peers and their staff by searching for weak passwords. MPs and Lords were left unable to access their emails remotely as a result of measures taken to stave off the attack.

