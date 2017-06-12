'Doom' is getting a VR game
The long-running "Doom" series is getting a brand new entry in "Doom VFR," a new virtual reality game for the HTC Vive and PlayStation VR headsets. The new game is being developed by id Software, the development studio originally responsible for the "Doom" franchise.
