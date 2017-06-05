Digital adoption clouds blow towards ...

Digital adoption clouds blow towards Asian countries

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

The Internet of Things and digital transformation have driven the adoption of cloud computing technology in business organisations, says a US-based enterprise cloud infrastructure firm Nutanix. "Thailand and Singapore are the top two strategic countries in the Asean market that can leapfrog the adoption of private cloud data centres," said Sudheesh Nair, president of Nutanix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 min Science 72,754
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 38 min positronium 14,200
News Russian hackers targeted software used to ident... 3 hr hammer 1
News Police appeal for more victims of evil pensione... 8 hr Jet Fuel 1
The Best iTunes DRM Audio Converter 12 hr dvdlover 1
News Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ... 18 hr Julia 6
News Tim Cook tells grads: Tech without values is wo... 23 hr online reality bu... 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,751 • Total comments across all topics: 281,706,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC