Cyber assault crippling

Cyber assault crippling

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Castanet.net

A new, highly virulent strain of malicious software that is crippling computers globally appears to have been sown in Ukraine, where it badly hobbled much of the government and private sector on the eve of a holiday celebrating a post-Soviet constitution. The fresh cyber-assault Tuesday leveraged the same intrusion tool as a similar attack in May and proved again just how disruptive to daily life sophisticated cyber-assaults can be in this age of heavy reliance on computers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 7 min 15th Dalai Lama 75,564
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 7 hr REAL AMERICAN 735
News 2 Million Free Eclipse Glasses Coming to US Lib... 7 hr REAL AMERICAN 2
Asvape Cobra Sub Ohm Tank, Bullet-style Coil He... 10 hr luckyluckyluke 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 16 hr 0smius 14,320
News Businesses urged to prepare for eclipse crowds 21 hr der 6
News Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS Tue AmPieJam UncleSam 7
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,671 • Total comments across all topics: 282,089,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC