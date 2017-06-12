Corsair CX750M psu dead?7
I had a 400w psu which i upgraded to a corsair cx750m. When i plugged in the new psu, my mobo light does not come on and the pc doesn't turn on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tom's Hardware.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|39 min
|VetnorsGate
|14,242
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|52 min
|15th Dalai Lama
|73,599
|City leaders hope project will spur high-rise d...
|Sat
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Sat
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|Samsung Galaxy J7 Max first impressions: Big sc...
|Fri
|Deeg
|2
|Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canad...
|Fri
|Cusps
|1
|Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre...
|Fri
|LOL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC