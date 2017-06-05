Companion robots featured at Shanghai...

Companion robots featured at Shanghai electronics show

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

More than 50 companies are showcasing a new generation of robots at this week's Shanghai CES electronics show, built to serve as companions at home, attendants at shopping malls or just provide entertainment. Beijing's Canny Unisrobo Technology Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 5 min Subduction Zone 72,454
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 58 min nanoanomaly 14,186
News Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid... 2 hr Elise R Gingerich 1
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... 2 hr Mullahing It Over 63
News Strange signals from space and black holes: Ast... 2 hr Elise R Gingerich 6
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... 4 hr spud 8
News In Pittsburgh, the 'Paris of the Appalachians,'... 5 hr pgh 2
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,015 • Total comments across all topics: 281,617,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC