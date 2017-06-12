China launches its first X-ray space telescope
China successfully launched on Thursday its first X-ray space telescope to study black holes, pulsars and gamma-ray bursts, state media reported. A Long March-4B rocket carried the 2.5-ton telescope into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gobi Desert at 11 a.m., according to the official Xinhua News Agency.
