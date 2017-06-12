China launches its first X-ray space ...

China launches its first X-ray space telescope

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

China successfully launched on Thursday its first X-ray space telescope to study black holes, pulsars and gamma-ray bursts, state media reported. A Long March-4B rocket carried the 2.5-ton telescope into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gobi Desert at 11 a.m., according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 6 min Eagle 12 - 73,148
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 1 hr 0smius 14,215
News Windows XP: All dead, or just mostly dead? 1 hr Geezer 1
News Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu... 3 hr not a Robot 1
OBS Crius RDTA,Simple,Versatile,Easy to Clean 10 hr luckyluckyluke 1
DVDFab 10.0.4.2 for windows Updated! 11 hr dvdlover 1
News Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS 14 hr Cath League of Du... 6
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,256 • Total comments across all topics: 281,775,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC