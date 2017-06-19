Check for Russian hacking efforts find no NC targets
North Carolina officials say there's no evidence Russian hackers targeted state or local elections staffers by posing as a voting software supplier. State elections board spokesman Patrick Gannon said Monday that none of the 21 counties that use software sold by the compromised Florida company received suspected phishing emails.
