Check for Russian hacking efforts fin...

Check for Russian hacking efforts find no NC targets

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

North Carolina officials say there's no evidence Russian hackers targeted state or local elections staffers by posing as a voting software supplier. State elections board spokesman Patrick Gannon said Monday that none of the 21 counties that use software sold by the compromised Florida company received suspected phishing emails.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
System is low on virtual memory. 16 min tonycool43 2
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 21 min Science 73,892
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 4 hr Sergio Fred 730
300W IJOY Maxo Zenith Kits, High Power Vape, Ni... 5 hr luckyluckyluke 1
2 Latest Captain PD 1865 Kits from IJOY 5 hr luckyluckyluke 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) Sun VetnorsGate 14,244
Voopoo Drag Resin Version Coming, Same Performa... Sun luckyluckyluke 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,981 • Total comments across all topics: 281,890,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC