'Captain Underpants: The First Epic M...

'Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie' is - ahem - a gas

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

You all should be ashamed of yourselves. Honestly, it is just so immature to giggle at toilet humor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 8 min IB DaMann 71,290
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 2 hr VetnorsGate 14,171
News Vector Injection is worth the drive to Acton 13 hr MoldyMasters 1
Quick Solution to Losslessly Cut MP4 Videos on ... 13 hr rogergo 1
News Researchers at Credit Suisse say there will be ... 15 hr Zombies 1
News Retail armageddon: More bankruptcies in four mo... 15 hr Zombies 1
News Kathy Griffin shocks in gory photo shoot with D... 16 hr Gord 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,464,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC