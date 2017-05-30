California programs to entice would-be teachers to the classroom
If you have any desire to be a math or science teacher in California, there is no shortage of programs to help you achieve that goal. In an effort to lure more people to the profession, the California Department of Education, California State University, the University of California and nonprofits such as 100Kin10 have all created programs to entice college students and mid-career professionals – especially those in the math and science fields – to become teachers.
