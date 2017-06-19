Bubs shares surge on NetEase Kaola deal

Bubs shares surge on NetEase Kaola deal

Sydney Morning Herald

Shares in Bubs Australia have surged after the baby food maker signed a deal with Chinese online sales portal Kaola.com. Bubs' infant formula and organic baby products, which are now available for sale on the e-commerce platform, will be accessible to Kaola's 15 million customer base under the agreement.

