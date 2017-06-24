British Lawmakers Hit by Cyber Securi...

British Lawmakers Hit by Cyber Security Attack

Britain's parliament was hit by a cyber attack on Saturday in which hackers tried to access email accounts, politicians and officials said, just over a month after a ransomware attack crippled parts of the country's health service. Chris Rennard, a member of the Liberal Democrat party in the upper House of Lords, was the first to draw attention to the problem, using Twitter to announce: "Cyber security attack on Westminster, Parliamentary emails may not work remotely, Text urgent messages."

Chicago, IL

