Apple just unveiled an iPad with a br...

Apple just unveiled an iPad with a brand new screen size

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Before Monday, the company's professional tablet was available with 12.9- and 9.7-inch displays. Now, you can get it with a 10.5-inch one, the company announced Monday at its WWDC event in San Jose, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 20 min 15th Dalai Lama 72,121
Joyetech CuBox with CUBIS 2 Kit, Portable Size,... 7 hr luckyluckyluke 1
Joyetech CuAIO D22 – A Sleek & Portable Vape Pe... 9 hr luckyluckyluke 1
News COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09) Jun 3 Barry Jizzle 127
News Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu... Jun 3 stupidform 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jun 3 Mary 724
News Prince Andrew opens new world-class research fa... Jun 2 Daisy 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,878 • Total comments across all topics: 281,554,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC