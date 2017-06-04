Apple is said to be prepping a Siri speaker in bid to rival Google, Amazon
Apple Inc. is already in your pocket, on your desk and underneath your television. Soon, a device embossed with "Designed by Apple in California" may be on your nightstand or kitchen counter as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 min
|Into The Night
|71,732
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|Sat
|Barry Jizzle
|127
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Sat
|stupidform
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Mary
|724
|Prince Andrew opens new world-class research fa...
|Fri
|Daisy
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|Fri
|VetnorsGate
|14,171
|Vector Injection is worth the drive to Acton
|Thu
|MoldyMasters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC