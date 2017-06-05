Apple gives productivity booster shot to iPad Pro

Apple this week bolstered its claim that the iPad Pro can perform as a personal computer by announcing significant changes to iOS 11 , the mobile operating system upgrade slated to ship this fall, analysts said today. "They don't need to convince anybody, not when you look at what iOS 11 will be delivering," said Carolina Milanesi of Creative Strategies, when asked why Apple did not restate its "iPad is a computer" message from the stage of the Worldwide Developers Conference Monday.

