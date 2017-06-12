Apollo 16 hero Charlie Duke kicks off Starmus festival of science and art
The Starmus IV Festival has kicked off today in Trondheim, Norway, and Skymania is here to report on some of the scientific highlights. Starmus is a major celebration combining science, art and music that has been held three times before in the Canary Islands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SpaceStories.com's Skymania News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|50 min
|Dogen
|73,632
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|5 hr
|VetnorsGate
|14,244
|Voopoo Drag Resin Version Coming, Same Performa...
|6 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|City leaders hope project will spur high-rise d...
|Sat
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Sat
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|Samsung Galaxy J7 Max first impressions: Big sc...
|Fri
|Deeg
|2
|Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canad...
|Fri
|Cusps
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC