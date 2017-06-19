AMD launches its Epyc server chip to ...

AMD launches its Epyc server chip to take on Intel in the data center

Read more: ITworld

It's not just the folks at AMD who hope that that the company's Epyc server processor, officially launched Tuesday, will break Intel's stranglehold on the data-center chip market. Enterprise users, web hosting companies and hyperscale cloud providers all want competition and choice in server chips to curb costs and fuel innovation.

Chicago, IL

