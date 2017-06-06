Amazon offers Prime discount to those...

Amazon offers Prime discount to those on government benefits

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

The move, announced Tuesday, is seen by some analysts as an attempt to go after rival Walmart's lower-income shoppers. The world's largest retailer has revamped its shipping program and improved other services to drive online sales growth as it tries to narrow the gap with Amazon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 13 min Subduction Zone 72,229
News Albuquerque SEO Firm Cancels Trump Supporters' ... 42 min NotSoDivineMsM 3
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 9 hr nanoanomaly 14,180
Joyetech CuBox with CUBIS 2 Kit, Portable Size,... 20 hr luckyluckyluke 1
Joyetech CuAIO D22 – A Sleek & Portable Vape Pe... 22 hr luckyluckyluke 1
News COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09) Jun 3 Barry Jizzle 127
News Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu... Jun 3 stupidform 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,147 • Total comments across all topics: 281,567,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC