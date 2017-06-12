Amazon might buy Silicon Valley darli...

Amazon might buy Silicon Valley darling Slack for $9 billion...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Slack, the $3.8 billion work chat app that Silicon Valley catapulted into superstardom, is up for sale, according to a Bloomberg report, and Amazon is among the companies looking to buy. In the past, Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield has said that he's batted down many acquisition offers over the years , instead focusing on building the startup into an independent, sustainable company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr 15th Dalai Lama 73,188
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 13 hr VetnorsGate 14,220
Digiflavor Siren – the Best Single Coil MTL Tan... 13 hr luckyluckyluke 1
News The Biggest Threat to American Farmers Is Alrea... 17 hr Rico from East Lo... 2
News Windows XP: All dead, or just mostly dead? Thu Geezer 1
News Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu... Thu not a Robot 1
OBS Crius RDTA,Simple,Versatile,Easy to Clean Thu luckyluckyluke 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,412 • Total comments across all topics: 281,799,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC