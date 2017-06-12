Amazon might buy Silicon Valley darling Slack for $9 billion...
Slack, the $3.8 billion work chat app that Silicon Valley catapulted into superstardom, is up for sale, according to a Bloomberg report, and Amazon is among the companies looking to buy. In the past, Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield has said that he's batted down many acquisition offers over the years , instead focusing on building the startup into an independent, sustainable company.
