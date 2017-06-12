Amazon deal for Whole Foods could bri...

Amazon deal for Whole Foods could bring retail experiments

Read more: NewsOK.com

Online retail giant Amazon is making a bold expansion into physical stores with a $13.7 billion deal to buy Whole Foods, setting the stage for radical retail experiments that could revolutionize how people buy groceries and everything else. Amazon could try to use automation and data analysis to draw more customers to stores while helping Whole Foods cut costs and perhaps prices.

Chicago, IL

