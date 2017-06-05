Alphabet shares follow in Amazon's fo...

Alphabet shares follow in Amazon's footsteps and top $1,000

Read more: SFGate

Alphabet's stock is surpassing the $1,000 mark for the first time, less than a week after Amazon reached the same milestone. Shares of Alphabet Inc., based in Mountain View, California, gained $6.05 to $1,002.17 Monday, June 5, 2017, in morning trading.

