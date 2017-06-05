Almost half of Google's management team is made up of women...

Fortune 100 companies have never been great at putting women in charge, and tech companies aren't an exception - only three of the top 10 US tech companies have women at the helm. And while Google has a male CEO in Sundar Pichai and a male chief executive at its parent company, Alphabet, it's made strides when it comes to women in leadership roles: Women make up nearly half of Google's management team .

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.