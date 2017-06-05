Almost half of Google's management team is made up of women...
Fortune 100 companies have never been great at putting women in charge, and tech companies aren't an exception - only three of the top 10 US tech companies have women at the helm. And while Google has a male CEO in Sundar Pichai and a male chief executive at its parent company, Alphabet, it's made strides when it comes to women in leadership roles: Women make up nearly half of Google's management team .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Aura Mytha
|72,730
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|5 hr
|0smius
|14,190
|Police appeal for more victims of evil pensione...
|5 hr
|Jet Fuel
|1
|The Best iTunes DRM Audio Converter
|9 hr
|dvdlover
|1
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|15 hr
|Julia
|6
|Tim Cook tells grads: Tech without values is wo...
|20 hr
|online reality bu...
|1
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Sun
|spud
|105
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC