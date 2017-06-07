'Alexa, are you turning my kid into a...

'Alexa, are you turning my kid into a jerk?'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Westland Observer

'Alexa, are you turning my kid into a jerk?' Virtual assistants don't care if kids use good manners. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: https://usat.ly/2s4Czfk Amazon's Alexa voice assistant is rolling out to your Amazon Fire tablet, allowing you to get similar functionality of the Amazon Echo speaker but on your tablet instead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 11 min Subduction Zone 72,354
News Universities struggle with falling invention ro... (Nov '12) 1 hr Elise R Gingerich 2
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... 3 hr Retired SOF 21
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 3 hr Laura Scurt 727
News Look Who Got Busted: How To Remove Your Mug Sho... (May '11) 8 hr trio 152
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 9 hr VetnorsGate 14,183
News 8 Diy Seo Tips to Optimize Your Mobile Marketing 11 hr jojay 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,740 • Total comments across all topics: 281,594,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC