'Alexa, are you turning my kid into a jerk?'
'Alexa, are you turning my kid into a jerk?' Virtual assistants don't care if kids use good manners. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: https://usat.ly/2s4Czfk Amazon's Alexa voice assistant is rolling out to your Amazon Fire tablet, allowing you to get similar functionality of the Amazon Echo speaker but on your tablet instead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|11 min
|Subduction Zone
|72,354
|Universities struggle with falling invention ro... (Nov '12)
|1 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|3 hr
|Retired SOF
|21
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|3 hr
|Laura Scurt
|727
|Look Who Got Busted: How To Remove Your Mug Sho... (May '11)
|8 hr
|trio
|152
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|9 hr
|VetnorsGate
|14,183
|8 Diy Seo Tips to Optimize Your Mobile Marketing
|11 hr
|jojay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC