After 228 days in space, Conn. astronaut retires
In this image from NASA television, space station crew member Clayton Anderson, left, and space shuttle Endeavour astronaut Rick Mastracchio work outside the space station with Earth in the background during a space walk Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2007. Mastracchio, a Waterbury native and UConn graduate, flew on space four.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|7 min
|IB DaMann
|74,710
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|2 hr
|0smius
|14,286
|Envii FITT, the First Vape Pod with Dual Fire M...
|Thu
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Why Facebook always disable user's account.
|Wed
|Megan Jones
|1
|2V0-622 Braindumps | Actual Vmware 2V0-622 Exam...
|Wed
|itcertifications
|1
|Joyetech ProCore Remix, 4 in 1 Atomizer with Op...
|Tue
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Businesses urged to prepare for eclipse crowds
|Tue
|Bret
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC