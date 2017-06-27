Advertising giant WPP affected by - s...

Advertising giant WPP affected by - suspected cyber attack'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Advertising giant WPP said the firm had been hit by a "suspected cyber attack" amid reports hackers had caused widespread disruption to companies across the globe. The world's biggest advertising business said a number of its companies had been affected and it was currently "assessing the situation".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 13 min Regolith Based Li... 75,436
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 42 min 0smius 14,320
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 1 hr Lycrea 734
News Businesses urged to prepare for eclipse crowds 5 hr der 6
News Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS 7 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 7
News 2 Million Free Eclipse Glasses Coming to US Lib... 10 hr nearsightedVR 1
Password from inbox has lost 14 hr gisewem 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,599 • Total comments across all topics: 282,073,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC