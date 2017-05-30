Abuse suspect accused of causing fatal crash
A wanted man with a long history of alleged domestic violence had been on the run for weeks, but that all changed after a car crash killed one man in Grand County. His alleged victims had been living in fear and reached out to Denver7 before the crash, concerned Felix Cervantes, 35, would hurt someone else -- their fears were realized not too long after.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|16 min
|Subduction Zone
|71,261
|Vector Injection is worth the drive to Acton
|9 hr
|MoldyMasters
|1
|Quick Solution to Losslessly Cut MP4 Videos on ...
|10 hr
|rogergo
|1
|Researchers at Credit Suisse say there will be ...
|12 hr
|Zombies
|1
|Retail armageddon: More bankruptcies in four mo...
|12 hr
|Zombies
|1
|Kathy Griffin shocks in gory photo shoot with D...
|12 hr
|Gord
|1
|Climate `Danger Zone' Seen If Trump Pulls Out o...
|12 hr
|Gord
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC