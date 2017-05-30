Abuse suspect accused of causing fata...

Abuse suspect accused of causing fatal crash

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: TheDenverChannel

A wanted man with a long history of alleged domestic violence had been on the run for weeks, but that all changed after a car crash killed one man in Grand County. His alleged victims had been living in fear and reached out to Denver7 before the crash, concerned Felix Cervantes, 35, would hurt someone else -- their fears were realized not too long after.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 16 min Subduction Zone 71,261
News Vector Injection is worth the drive to Acton 9 hr MoldyMasters 1
Quick Solution to Losslessly Cut MP4 Videos on ... 10 hr rogergo 1
News Researchers at Credit Suisse say there will be ... 12 hr Zombies 1
News Retail armageddon: More bankruptcies in four mo... 12 hr Zombies 1
News Kathy Griffin shocks in gory photo shoot with D... 12 hr Gord 1
News Climate `Danger Zone' Seen If Trump Pulls Out o... 12 hr Gord 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,886 • Total comments across all topics: 281,461,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC