A top Apple exec called out Google Chrome for misleading...
Apple spent some time on Monday talking about upcoming improvements to Safari for Mac, including an ad tracker blocker, stopping auto-play videos by default, and some major performance improvements. "Safari's JavaScript performance will be 80 percent faster than Chrome's," Apple senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi said during Apple's annual conference keynote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|3 min
|Into The Night
|72,321
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|1 hr
|slick willie expl...
|15
|Look Who Got Busted: How To Remove Your Mug Sho... (May '11)
|3 hr
|trio
|152
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|4 hr
|VetnorsGate
|14,183
|8 Diy Seo Tips to Optimize Your Mobile Marketing
|6 hr
|jojay
|1
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|13 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Apple has updated the MacBook Air, but you stil...
|17 hr
|manBehindTheCurtain6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC