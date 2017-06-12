1960s rock icons recall groovy, gritty Summer of Love

The Summer of Love in 1967 marked a turning point in rock and roll history: It introduced America to the exciting new sounds coming out of San Francisco's local music scene. There was the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Quicksilver Messenger Service, Big Brother and the Holding Company, which launched Janis Joplin's career, and Country Joe and the Fish, another signature band of the era.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.