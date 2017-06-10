10 things you need to know before the...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Brexit negotiations officially begin . David Davis, the UK's Brexit minister, on Monday is set to meet with the European Union's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Brussels for the first day of what he described as "historic" talks to set Britain on the road to leaving the EU.

Chicago, IL

