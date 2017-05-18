You wona t get in to NASAa s Jet Propulsion Laboratory this weekend...
Nittai Rapoport, 5, and his sister Noya, 7, of Woodland Hills, check out Rover's perspective of Columbia Hills on Mars in 3D during NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Open House on Saturday, October 11, 2014. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is opening its doors to the public this weekend, but if you don't have a ticket, you shouldn't try to show up.
