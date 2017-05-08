WPP's POSSIBLE Acquires Amazon Ecommerce Specialist
In a bid to bolster its Amazon ecommerce know-how, WPP digital agency POSSIBLE has acquired a leading specialist in the field--Marketplace Ignition, which advises clients on how to grow their business on Amazon and other online marketplaces. Terms weren't disclosed.
