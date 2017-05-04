Windows 10 S: It's for enterprise, too

Windows 10 S: It's for enterprise, too

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: CIO

Microsoft may have stuck to its script Tuesday when it unveiled a Windows 10 spin-off aimed at the K-12 educational market, but the new operating system will be enticing to businesses as well, analysts said today. "They were very focused on Windows 10 S as an education play, but no question, this will also appeal to enterprises," said Carolina Milanesi of Creative Strategies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) 10 min Earth Whisperer 196
News Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google... 42 min Xstain Mullah Fri... 1
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr Subduction Zone 68,086
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 2 hr jonathanriise 718
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 3 hr positronium 13,936
Ijoy Capatin, the Most Compact Dual 20700 Batte... Wed REAL American 2
How to Recover Lost Photos from Samsung J1/J2/J... Tue Jmascer 5
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,457 • Total comments across all topics: 280,779,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC