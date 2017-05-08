Why your next Echo command should be:...

Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconnect me from the interneta

There are 1 comment on the Star-Telegram.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconnect me from the interneta. In it, Star-Telegram.com reports that:

Dr. Herbert Lin, one of the nation's pre-eminent thinkers on cybersecurity policy, shuns the internet-connected devices that fill some American homes. He'll have nothing to do with "smart" refrigerators, hands-free home speakers he can call by name, intelligent thermostats and the like.

Logical

Jackson, TN

#1 2 hrs ago
I don't want any smart junk in my home
Chicago, IL

